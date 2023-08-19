Culture - Sports Runner ready for world championship challenge Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh will take part in the women's 1,500m event at the World Athletics Championship on August 19 in Budapest.

Politics August Revolution and National Day: A resplendent milestone in Vietnam’s history The historic triumph of the August Revolution in 1945 stands as a resplendent milestone in Vietnam’s enduring struggle for national building and defence. Over the past 78 years, it has achieved remarkable and robust development, which hold great historical significance.

Videos French paintings wax nostalgic for a bygone Vietnam Fifty paintings from French artists were displayed for the first time at a Sotheby’s exhibition entitled “Mong vien dong” (The Faraway East: of Dreams and Pursuits), held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 14-17.

Culture - Sports FIFA decides to provide Vietnam with two VAR vehicles FIFA has recently decided to provide the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) with two VAR (Video Assistant Referee) vehicles to use in the upcoming matches of the V-League.