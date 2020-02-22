Quang Ninh: Cam Pha gears toward green city
TTP Industrial Development Investment Group JSC on February 22 launched a campaign that aims to give a facelift to Cam Pha city in the northern port province of Quang Ninh.
At the launching ceremony (Photo: baoquangninh.com.vn)
On the day, municipal authorities joined 500 workers of the company planted hundreds of trees along the road that encompasses Bai Tu Long Bay in Cam Trung, Cam Thanh and Cam Binh wards.
Under the campaign named Green Dragon Cam Pha, TTP Group is promptly constructing a park and a square with dancing fountains and lights, that is one of the bright spots of the Green Dragon City covering nearly 100 hectares along Bai Tu Long Bay.
The new urban area, connected with the Quang Hanh high-class mineral hot spring resort in the city, will also house pedestrian streets and entertainment areas.
Bai Tu Long Bay and Ha Long Bay form impressive scenery of sea and islands. During the 27th meeting of the ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment in 2016, Bai Tu Long was officially endorsed as the 38th ASEAN Heritage Park./.