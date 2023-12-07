World Thailand to enhance efforts against drug smuggling Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has asked the army to intensify forces to suppress illicit drug smuggling along the Myanmar border and unrest in the south.

ASEAN ASEAN seeks to promote migrant worker protection The 12th ASEAN Labour Inspection Conference themed "Protection of Manpower of Migrant Workers through Manpower Supervision" took place in Bali, Indonesia, on December 5.

ASEAN ASEAN, South Africa inaugurate sectoral dialogue partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Africa has convened the inaugural ASEAN-South Africa Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (ASA-JSCC) meeting at the ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, marking the launch of ASEAN’s formal partnership with its first Sectoral Dialogue Partner from the African continent.