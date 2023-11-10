Tien Yen is home to 13 ethnic groups, and boasts a rich history and beautiful landscapes, all of which have contributed to its unique culture traits. (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - Preserving and upholding the values of cultural heritage remains a crucial task for the authorities and people of northern Quang Ninh province’s Tien Yen district during the process of integration.



Tien Yen district, in the heart of Quang Ninh province, is close by Ha Long Bay, the Mong Cai border gate economic zone, and the Van Don economic zone. It is home to 13 ethnic groups, and boasts a rich history and beautiful landscapes, all of which have contributed to its unique culture traits.



The Standing Board of the district Party Committee in 2011 issued Resolution No. 06-NQ/HU on preserving and promoting local heritage culture values for the 2011-2015 period and the years to come.



In implementing the resolution, Tien Yen put forth a project on preserving and promoting local heritage culture values for 2011-2015, with a vision to 2020, along with other sub-projects on landscapes, relic sites, heritage trees and ethnic minority groups.



Such efforts paid off as the district has six relic sites winning provincial recognition, and 15 others inventoried and classified.



It has successfully organised four editions of culture and sport week for northeastern ethnic groups, and set out a project on the preservation of San Diu people’s culture in the 2020-2025 period; one on building a village of the Tay culture in Dong Dinh hamlet, Phong Du commune, for 2020-2025 with a vision towards 2023; and another on organising Ha Lau market fairs.



Some festivals are held annually, including those associated with Tay, San Chi, and Dao ethnic minority groups. At the same time, the district has maintained the operation of its pedestrian street every Saturday night.



Tien Yen has also devised planning schemes and state management plans on festivals and the holding of traditional festivals, and to integrate tourism development into cultural preservation projects.



Therefore, festivals have become an indispensable part of the spiritual life of local residents, and familiar to tourists in and outside the district.



Nguyen Chi Thanh, Secretary of the district Party Secretary, said Tien Yen has paid due attention to preserving and promoting traditional culture and arts of ethnic minorities, especially turning some hamlets into “museums” to serve the work while spurring local tourism.



By 2025, the district expects to have built at least a model of cultural preservation and promotion in each commune, restored historical and cultural relic sites, and improved the scale and quality of festivals of Dao, Tay, San Chi and San Diu ethnic groups, and other rituals in tandem with tourism development, he said.



Notably, Tien Yen hosted the triennial provincial culture and sport festival of ethnic minority groups in August, which took the theme of “Tien Yen - A link to diverse colours of ethnic groups in the Northeastern region”.



It has also reviewed the list of those with significant contributions to cultural preservation and promotion, and made dossiers seeking the title of folk artisan for them, the official continued.



According to Thanh, the locality will open classes of folk songs of Tay, Dao, San Chi and San Diu ethnic groups, and compile a dossier seeking the recognition as national intangible heritage for the crop-praying festival of San Chi people./.

VNA