Business Vietnamese consumers increasingly embrace sustainability Sustainability has been a growing topic of interest to Vietnamese consumers in recent years though awareness levels remain well below the global average.

Business Up to 16,000 foreigners buy housing in Vietnam in last five years Between 14,000 and 16,000 foreigners have bought housing in Vietnam since July 2015, mostly from China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), and Singapore, the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA) estimates.

Business Banks play crucial role in fostering exports to EU: Workshop Connectivity between banks, businesses, and farmers in value chains is essential for Vietnamese goods to enter the EU market, a workshop in Hanoi on November 20 heard.