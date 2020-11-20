Quang Ninh redoubling efforts to maintain double-digit GRDP growth
Hanoi (VNA) - The northern province of Quang Ninh is intensifying efforts to meet its socio-economic targets and keep its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in the double digits this year.
It posted GRDP growth of 6.5 percent in the first nine months despite the economic fallout from COVID-19. But the figure is still down some 3.5 percent compared to the plan and is 5 percent lower than in the same period last year.
To achieve double-digit growth this year and create momentum for the first year of implementing the resolution from the province’s 15th Party Congress and also economic recovery plans in 2021, Quang Ninh must post year-on-year GRDP growth of 19 percent - the highest ever - during the final quarter of 2020.
It will be a challenging task for the coastal province, which depends significantly on tourism but has experienced a sharp decline in foreign tourist arrivals.
Keeping in mind Decision No 01-KL/TU from the provincial Party Committee on key tasks for the fourth quarter of this year, the provincial People’s Committee issued a plan on October 14 directing the implementation of a number of measures to revive and develop production and business, ensure social welfare, and reach the province’s GRDP goals for the remaining months and for 2020 as a whole.
The plan asks every governmental department and agency and senior officials to review socio-economic indicators with room for growth and mobilise resources to boost development in each sector.
It recommended that the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector comprehensively develop horticulture and animal husbandry, create supply chains, seek markets for fisheries products with high inventories, and organise additional trade fairs and promotional events for local agricultural products.
Meanwhile, the tourism sector has been urged to take drastic measures to stimulate travel demand and reach the target of welcoming 3 million arrivals from October to December.
The sector was also asked to assist in customs clearance, help enterprises tackle difficulties, beef up foreign trade, and hold more festivals and cultural and sporting events. A campaign encouraging local people to prioritise goods and services from the province will also be launched.
With industry and construction seen as the key sector driving GRDP growth, Quang Ninh plans to focus efforts on removing barriers facing the coal and mining sub-sectors and providing all possible conditions for the development of manufacturing and processing, such as the production of wheat flour, vegetable oil, textiles and garments, electronics, and mechanics. It will also utilise the upcoming dry season to fast-track construction projects and kick-start investment plans.
The northern province will also continue improving its business climate, smooth the way for the development of the private sector, and support enterprises, while maintaining its high rankings in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services (SIPAS), while climbing up the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).
The province aims to collect more than 48 trillion VND (2.06 billion USD) in State budget revenue this year.
Quang Ninh is viewed as a strategically important locality in northern Vietnam that forms part of the northern economic growth triangle of Hanoi - Hai Phong - Quang Ninh.
It has posted high and sustainable growth over the last five years, with average annual growth standing at 10.7 percent.
It topped the PCI for the third year in a row in 2019 and led the country in the PAR Index for three consecutive years, in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The province has also been among the best performers in the SIPAS for many years and reached the top in 2019.
Quang Ninh has also made great strides forward in improving governance and public administration capacity, moving from 62nd place in 2016 to third last year in the PAPI./.