Environment Fines set for not sorting trash Solid household waste must be sorted and put in trash bags, according to a new Government decree.

Society Labour market sees sign of strong recovery The number of working people aged from 15 upwards reached 51.4 million in the first half of 2022, increasing by 400,000 people against the same period last year.

Society Senior high school students to have 52 history lessons each year The Ministry of Education and Training has issued a plan of teaching history as a compulsory subject in the general education programme, with 52 lessons each year in the senior high school curriculum.

Society Over 36,500 people join fourth week of history quiz on Vietnam-Laos ties A total of 36,537 people, including 36,363 Vietnamese, participated in the fourth week of an online quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos special relations from 4pm on July 4 to 3pm on July 11.