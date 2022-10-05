Quang Ninh to further facilitate operation of int’l container shipping firms
To attract international container shipping companies, the Maritime Administration of Quang Ninh has held that administrative procedure reforms should be stepped up to further facilitate their operation in this northern province.
Containers are handled at Cai Lan International Container Terminal (Photo: baoquangninh.com.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) – To attract international container shipping companies, the Maritime Administration of Quang Ninh has held that administrative procedure reforms should be stepped up to further facilitate their operation in this northern province.
Last September, the first vessels of MAERSK and SITC arrived at Cai Lan International Container Terminal. Previously, the two major international shipping firms had operated some trips to this terminal to handle cargo on a trial basis.
Cai Lan, a deep-water terminal with modern infrastructure, is also connected with many industrial parks that have high import demand through new expressways.
MAERSK is expected to operate one trip per week to Cai Lan on the route from Hong Kong to Cai Lan, Tan Vu (Hai Phong city), Yantian, Nighbo, Shanghai and then Hong Kong (China).
Cai Lan is also a destination on the SITC route from Cat Lai (Ho Chi Minh City) to Jakarta (Indonesia), Bintulu (Malaysia), Xiamen (China), Incheon (the Republic of Korea), Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai (China), and then Cai Lan.
The two firms operated 12 cargo trips with a total volume of 7,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) to the terminal in Quang Ninh in September. The goods were mainly dry commodities, machinery, and materials./.