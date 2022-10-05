Business Vietnam Wood 2022 to take place in mid-October in HCM City The 2022 Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (Vietnam Wood 2022) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 18-21, aiming to promote technological transformation of Vietnam’s wood processing industry.

Business Khanh Hoa to have more direct flights to Kazakhstan Budget carrier Vietjet Air will begin carrying tourists from Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, to the central province of Khanh Hoa later this month, as an effort to boost tourism recovery post COVID-19.

Business UOB upgrades 2022 growth forecast for Vietnam to 8.2% Given Vietnam’s strong economic recovery in the third quarter, the Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) has raised its forecast for the country’s GDP growth this year to 8.2%, from the previous prediction of 7%.

Business HCM City’s production, trade maintain growth in Q3 Production and trade activities in the manufacturing and processing sector in Ho Chi Minh City remained stable in the third quarter this year, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.