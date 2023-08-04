Quang Tri enhances cooperation with Thailand
The People's Committee of central Quang Tri province, in collaboration with the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, on August 3 organised the “Connecting Quang Tri – Thailand” programme with the theme of “Quang Tri - Thailand's convergence and development cooperation point on East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC)”.
An overview of the programme (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) - The People's Committee of central Quang Tri province, in collaboration with the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, on August 3 organised the “Connecting Quang Tri – Thailand” programme with the theme of “Quang Tri - Thailand's convergence and development cooperation point on East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC)”.
The event was to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.
Quang Tri holds an important geopolitical and economic position in Vietnam’s central region, with a convenient location both on the North-South Economic Corridor route of Vietnam and along the EWEC. At present, the province has seven Thai-invested projects with a total registered capital of 109.22 million USD.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Hoang Nam emphasised that the programme was a chance for Quang Tri to directly introduce its potential, strengths and opportunities for investment, trade and tourism cooperation to agencies, localities and businesses from Thailand; while serving as a venue for both sides to promote friendship and collaboration.
Thai Ambassador Nikorndej Balankura emphasised that Thailand and Quang Tri can strengthen cooperation in three main areas of politics, economics, and people-to-people exchanges.
Signing of MoU between Quang Tri's Department of Foreign Affairs and Thaicham (Photo: VNA)He suggested promoting the use of the twinning relationship agreement between Quang Tri and Thailand's Mukdahan province, as well as the organisation of a cooperation conference between the three provinces of Quang Tri, Savanakhet of Laos, and Mukdahan; while soon developing an agreement to establish a twinning relationship between Quang Tri and Ubon Ratchathani in 2023.
The diplomat expressed his hope that the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the programme will intensify cooperation and further promote trade and investment between Thailand and Quang Tri.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Hung affirmed that Quang Tri will create all favourable conditions for Thai investors, enterprises and people to seek cooperation opportunities and make tours to the locality./.