Politics Vietnam, Cuba to hold various activities marking Fidel Castro's visit to Quang Tri Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha on August 3 expressed his hope that the Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam will work closely with relevant Vietnamese agencies to hold celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam and the southern Vietnam liberated zone in the central province of Quang Tri.

Politics Foreign minister holds phone talks with Beninese counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a phone talks with his counterpart from Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari on August 3, assuring that Vietnam always values and wishes to foster its traditional friendship and cooperation with the African country.

Politics Vice President hails working trip by President of Kyodo News Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hailed the ongoing working trip by President of Japan's Kyodo News Toru Mizutani on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, during a reception in Hanoi on August 3.

Politics Friendship Order conferred upon chairperson of World University Services Germany The Vietnamese State has conferred the Friendship Order on President of the World University Services (WUS) Germany Kambiz Ghawami, acknowledging his contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Germany.