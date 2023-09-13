Society PM urges handling of flood consequences in Lao Cai province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 asked Lao Cai and other northern mountainous localities to mobilise forces to search for those who went missing in flash floods only hours earlier.

Society Phu Yen province – bright spot in IUU fishing combat The coastal province of Phu Yen, one of the localities with large fishing boat fleets in the south-central region, has seen no violations of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing regulations over the past nearly five years.

Society Vietnam to host annual conference of ASEAN Book Publishers Association's Executive Committee The Vietnam Publishers Association (VPA) and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will organise an annual conference of the Executive Committee of the ASEAN Book Publishers Association (ABPA) and sidelines activities from September 14-19, according to the VPA.

Society Marrakesh Treaty to improve print-disabled persons’ access to publications: official Vietnam’s participation in and implementation of the Marrakesh Treaty will be useful to promoting the disabled’s access to a richer diversity of publications, said Pham Thi Kim Oanh, Deputy Director of the Copyright Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.