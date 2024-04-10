Travel Developing Da Lat into a modern centre of tourism and culture Located in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Da Lat is entering into a new era of development towards becoming a modern urban area, creative city, centre for eco-tourism and high-end resorts, and unique hub of international cultural and heritage tourism.

Travel Infographic Son Doong Cave named among world’s 10 best Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh has been ranked sixth among the 10 most beautiful caves in the world by British travel magazine Time Out. With 38.5 million cubic metres of space, the 9-kilometre-long cave is the world’s largest natural cave.

Travel Vietnam promoted as attractive destination at Canadian travel show Vietnam was introduced as an ideal, safe and attractive destination for Canadian tourists at the 27th annual Travel and Vacation Show which was held at Shaw Centre in Ottawa on April 6 and 7.