Taking samples of airport staff for COVID-19 testing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on February 6 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – COVID-19 testing will be conducted randomly on passengers aboard flights from Hanoi, Quang Ninh and Hai Phong to Tan Son Nhat International Airport by the local health sector as a large number is returning the city after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, the national-flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said.



From February 17, the airlines strengthens COVID-19 prevention and control measures for flights from Hanoi to southern localities to ensure safety for passengers and its staff.



The measures include wearing facemasks throughout the flights, making health declarations and measuring body temperature before boarding. It may refuse to serve passengers who fail to follow medical regulations against the pandemic, a leader of the carrier said.



Airplanes from Hanoi will be sprayed with disinfectant according to international standards right after landing at airports in Da Nang and HCM City.



Other safety measures will also be implemented on all domestic flights of Vietnam Airlines.



