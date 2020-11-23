Society Photo exhibition on “Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory held A photo exhibition marking the 48th anniversary of the “Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US diplomatic ties was opened at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi on November 23.

Society Dialogue discusses strengthening wildlife legislation in Vietnam Strengthening legislation and communications about wildlife protection was the main topic of a discussion held last week in Hanoi.

Society 290 citizens repatriated from Czech Republic A Bamboo Airways plane brought home 290 Vietnamese citizens from the Czech Republic on November 21 and 22.

Society Forum gathers over 200 young Vietnamese intellectuals The third forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals across the globe, themed Vietnam in 2045, took place on November 21 with the participation of 206 people under 35 in Vietnam and overseas.