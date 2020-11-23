Rate of female military officers up in last five years
President of the Vietnam Women's Union Ha Thi Nga and military officers pose for a group photo (Photo: phunuvietnam.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The rate of female officers in the military rose from 2.43 percent to 2.97 percent between 2016 and 2020, a conference in Hanoi on November 23 heard.
Colonel Phung Thi Phu, who is in charge of women’s affairs in the army, told the conference, held by the Defence Ministry’s board for women’s progress, that the rate exceeded the target set in the action plan for the period.
Gender gaps in employment within the army have also been narrowed, with women making up half of all employees, she said, adding that among incumbent female officers,15 are associate professors, one won the People’s Artist title, 24 were recognised as eminent teachers and 17 as eminent doctors, and 98 hold doctoral degrees.
During the 2021-2025 period, units will work harder to ensure the fair participation and benefits between women and men in various spheres and promote women’s role, potential, and innovation in the sector.
Attention will be paid to personnel planning and training in an effort to raise the percentage of women in leadership and management posts, the conference heard.
On the same day, the board organised a training course on women’s progress, gender equality, and women’s affairs in the army, with the participation of nearly 200 people./.