World Vietnam stresses importance of protecting civilians amidst conflicts in Sudan Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, showed his hope that the Sudanese Government would intensify efforts to ensure its leading role in protecting civilians and handling the root cause of violence among communities in Darfur while addressing an online informal interactive dialogue on the Darfur situation on April 14.

World Singapore calls for India’s reassessment of regional trade pacts Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has said that he hopes India will “reassess” its stand on regional trading agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact that it withdrew from, “The Hindu” of India reported in April 14.

World UK’s newspaper highlights Vietnam’s development strides Vietnam is now increasingly emerging as a regional middle power, especially in the global supply chain and development of 5G technology, according to an article published by the UK’s website strifeblog.org on April 13.

World Thai tourism hit hard by third wave of COVID-19 Thailand’s latest wave of COVID-19 since late March would affect people’s travel plans during the traditional New Year (Songkran) festival, and cost the local tourism industry around 10 billion THB in revenue in the second quarter of 2021, the Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) said on April 13.