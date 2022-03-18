Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Reading Culture Ambassador Contest 2022 is expected to be launched on April 1, aiming to boost the reading culture among the young generation, contributing to the creation of a learning society.



Pham Quoc Hung, head of the Library Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said at a press briefing on March 18 that the contest, themed “Aspiration for national development,” is part of a wide range of activities under the government’s project "Fostering a reading culture within the community, with an orientation to 2030".



Focusing on pupils and students, the contest aims to inspire the passion for reading among youth, thereby helping foster the reading culture within the community.



Last year, it drew the participation of nearly one million students nationwide and gained positive outcomes.

This year's contest features two rounds. The preliminary round will take place from March to July 14 at the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Vietnam Blind Association, provinces and cities, higher educational institutions and the Vietnam Education Publishing House.



The final round will be held from July 15 to the end of November in Hanoi.



The Organising Board will present four “Outstanding Reading Culture Ambassador” titles, eight A, 16 B, 52 C and 180 consolation prizes at a ceremony scheduled for November. The board will also award prizes to collectives with the largest number of entrants and winning entries./.