Reburial service held for fallen combatants in Ha Giang province
Remains of three soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggle to safeguard the northern border were reburied at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northernmost province of Ha Giang on August 25.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The remains were unearthed by the search team for martyrs’ remains from the provincial Military Command in Nam Ngat village, Thanh Thuy commune, Vi Xuyen district.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son expressed his deep gratitude toward the sacrifice and contributions made by martyrs, war invalids and sick soldiers, and their families for the national protection cause.
He said the provincial authorities always pay attention to supporting the groups via martyrs’ remains finding work, financial assistance and charity house building, among others.
Ha Giang was the fiercest battlefield in the fight to protect the northern border, during which more than 4,000 officers and soldiers sacrificed their lives and over 9,000 others were injured. To date, remains of more than 2,000 martyrs have yet to be found./.