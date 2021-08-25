Society Agreement on new location of US Embassy in Vietnam signed Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Vietnam Christopher Klein and Director of the Hanoi municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Bui Duy Cuong on August 25 signed an agreement on the new location of the headquarters of the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Society World Bank, Japan support Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 The World Bank (WB) and the Institute for Social Development Studies (ISDS) have recently signed a financing deal worth 2.75 million USD for a project on strengthening COVID-19 response capacity at the grassroots level in Vietnam.

Society Da Nang continues suspending activities to curb COVID-19 The central city of Da Nang will extend its order on halt to activities for 10 more days from 8am on August 26 to 8 am on September 5 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus

Society Traffic accidents, fatalities drop sharply in eight months As many as 510 traffic accidents were recorded from July 15 to August 14, claiming 257 lives and injuring 342 people, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.