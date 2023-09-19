An artichoke dish is introduced at the contest. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Twenty teams with over 60 chefs from localities across Vietnam set a Vietnam record for cooking the largest number of artichoke dishes at one time with 100 dishes using artichoke at a cooking contest in Da Lat city in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong on September 19.

The event was held by the provincial tourism association to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the establishment of Da Lat city. The cooking contest also aimed to promote agricultural products of Da Lat, including artichoke, which has been cultivated in Da Lat for nearly 100 years. The city now has more than 100 ha under the plant.

In early April, the Asian Records Organisation recognised nine new Asian records for Vietnamese dishes and groups of dishes/ specialties, including Da Lat artichokes./.