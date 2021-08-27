As he helped to deal with Covid-19 when the pandemic first broke out in Ho Chi Minh City, soldier Tran Thanh Tu unfortunately became infected.

After being treated at Field Hospital No 1, he understood the difficulties doctors are facing as Ho Chi Minh City sees its worst outbreak to date, with a surge in cases and deaths ramping up pressure on health authorities.

Immediately after being discharged from hospital, Tu volunteered to stay on to help bring food and take care of patients.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Hong and three other drivers also caught Covid-19 patients while on duty transporting doctors and patients.

Immediately after recovering, they continued their work at the field hospital to provide care and emergency transport of patients.

More than 1,000 recovered patients have volunteered to stay on at quarantine facilities, hospitals, and emergency centres, to help health workers struggling to cope with the influx of new patients.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has recently called on people, especially those in Ho Chi Minh City, who have recovered from COVID-19 to volunteer to work on the frontlines with medical workers.

The reinfection rate is low, but is still possible, so recovered patients are also recommended to take preventive measures and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

According to experts, immunity among people who have recovered from the disease is strong and even stronger than those who have been fully vaccinated.

Their presence at hospitals will give strength to doctors and patients battling the virus./.

VNA