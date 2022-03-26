Red cotton flowers in full bloom
Many corners of Hanoi, especially in the countryside, are adorned by red kapok trees blooming in profusion in March.
VNA
VNA
red cotton flowers full bloom Hanoi countryside kapok trees profusion Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus
You should also see
Vietnam works to preserve vulnerable wildlife amid climate change
Scientists have studied, evaluated and predicted the impact of climate change on wildlife species in Vietnam.
See more
Embassy in Czech Republic working hard to support Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine
The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic has taken measures to evacuate Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine to the Czech Republic and neighbouring countries, Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung said.
Vietnam now has easiest entry requirements in SEA: travel website
An article posted on the travel website Traveloffpath.com has highlighted the entry requirements that Vietnam is applying in the new normal context, saying Vietnam now seems to be the easiest country to enter in Southeast Asia.
Virtual exhibition marks Earth Hour 2022
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has organised a virtual exhibition using VR360 virtual reality application to mark Earth Hour 2022.
OIF Secretary General attends launch ceremony of Francophone space in Hanoi
Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo attended the launch of a Francophone space at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) on March 25.
Vietnam enhances cooperation with SOS Children’s Villages International
Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha had a meeting with a delegation of SOS Children’s Villages International led by its President Dereje Wordofa Gidda in Hanoi on March 24.