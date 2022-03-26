Society Embassy in Czech Republic working hard to support Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic has taken measures to evacuate Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine to the Czech Republic and neighbouring countries, Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung said.

Vietnam now has easiest entry requirements in SEA: travel website An article posted on the travel website Traveloffpath.com has highlighted the entry requirements that Vietnam is applying in the new normal context, saying Vietnam now seems to be the easiest country to enter in Southeast Asia.

Virtual exhibition marks Earth Hour 2022 The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has organised a virtual exhibition using VR360 virtual reality application to mark Earth Hour 2022.

OIF Secretary General attends launch ceremony of Francophone space in Hanoi Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo attended the launch of a Francophone space at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) on March 25.