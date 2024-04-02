Red cross societies of Thanh Hoa, Laos’ Houaphanh step up cooperation
At the MoU signing ceremony in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: baothanhhoa.vn)Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The Red Cross Society of the central province of Thanh Hoa and Laos’ Houaphanh province will bolster cooperation in the 2024-2025 period under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides at a conference in Thanh Hoa on April 2.
Accordingly, the two sides will enhance delegation exchange and share experience in Red Cross activities, while joining hands in mobilising organisations, individuals, enterprises and benefactors to support people with difficulties and victims of natural disasters in border areas.
At the conference, delegates of the two sides highlighted their achievements during 2023-2024 with various sustainable and effective models implemented to help the needy. The activities have affirmed and promoted the roles and positions of the two Red Cross organisations.
Vice President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Nguyen Hai Anh hailed the positive and effective cooperation between the two organisations, saying it has contributed to strengthening the bonds between the Red Cross Societies of the two countries and the Vietnam – Laos special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
He expressed his hope that they will continue working together, improve their operation, as well as develop and diversity cooperation models to spread humanitarian values in the communities./.