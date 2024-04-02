Society 2023 PAPI shows progress in citizen perceptions on local anti-corruption efforts, e-governance The 15th Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) report was announced on April 2, showing progress in citizen perceptions on local anti-corruption efforts and e-governance but a backsliding in transparency in 2023.

Society "Denmark in Your Eyes" painting contest awards winners A total of 65 prizes have been presented to individuals and groups winning the "Denmark in Your Eyes" painting contest at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 2.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Human rights "truth" in Vietnam or distortion plots? From the first time Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2013 until February 26, 2024 when the country announced that it will run for a seat at the council again for the 2026 - 2028 tenure and called for international support, hostile organisations tried every trick to get in Vietnam's way.

Society Traffic accident fatalities decline 15% in Q1 Traffic accidents killed 2,723 people nationwide in the first quarter of this year, a decline of 484 people or 15.1% year on year, said the Traffic Police Department.