Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,102 VND per USD on August 9, down 5 VND from the previous day (August 8).This is the second consecutive day the rate has been adjusted down after rising for three days in a row since the beginning of the week.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,795 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,409 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on August 8.Techcombank also kept both rates unchanged from August 8, with the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD.Meanwhile, the rates at BIDV went down 10 VND to 23,150 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).During the week from August 5 to August 9, the reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first three days then turned around to drop on the last two days. The rate ended the week 2 VND higher than the week’s beginning.The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated during the week but ended the week mostly at the same levels on Monday (August 5).-VNA