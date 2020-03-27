Reference exchange rate continues going down
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on March 26, down10 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on March 26, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,932 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,537 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw strong rises.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,530 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,720 VND/USD, up 45 VND from March 26.
BIDV also raised the buying rate by 45 VND to 23,560 VND/USD and the selling rate by 45 VND to 23,720 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 20 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,550 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,710 VND/USD.
During the week from March 20 to 27, the daily reference exchange rate rose on Monday and Tuesday and went down on the three remaining days. It ended the week down 17 VND./.