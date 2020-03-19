Reference exchange rate continues going up
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,242 VND per USD on March 19, up 10 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at Vietcombank (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,242 VND per USD on March 19, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,938 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,546 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw strong increases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,200 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,370 VND/USD, both up 50 VND from March 18.
BIDV raised both rates by 55 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,230 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,370 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 66 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,212 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,372 VND/USD./.