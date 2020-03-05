Business VASB proposes tax cut to increase trading liquidity The Vietnam Association of Securities Businesses (VASB) may propose market regulators reduce trading taxes for investors, according to its general secretary Nguyen Thanh Ky.

Business Over 1 million medical masks of unknown origin seized Ho Chi Minh City’s market surveillance officials and police on March 3 seized one million medical masks of unknown origin at a warehouse on Luong The Vinh Street in Tan Phu district.

Business Exports to Japan, RoK still enjoy good results despite COVID-19 Though the COVID-19 epidemic has spread to Japan and the Republic of Korea, some local exporters to the two markets are still enjoying good results.

Business Vietjet Air to halt flights from/to RoK from March 7 Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea starting March 7 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the RoK continues to rise.