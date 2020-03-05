Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on March 5
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on March 5, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,899 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,506 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight reductions.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,115 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,285 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on March 4.
BIDV cut 10 VND from both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD.
Techcombank reduced both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,125 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,285 VND/USD./.