Reference exchange rate down 1 VND hinh anh 1State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,760 VND/USD on June 28 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,760 VND/USD on June 28, down 1 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,948 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,572 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.

At 8:15am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,388 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,688 VND/USD, both up 3 VND from the end of June 27.

Meanwhile, Vietcombak kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,340 VND/USD (buying) and 23,710 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA