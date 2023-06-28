Business Da Nang, Germany to speed up investment The Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) of the central city of Da Nang and the Germany Business Association (GBA) have agreed to promote investment and field study exchange as well as business connections among businesses in the two countries.

Business Vietnamese, Australian businesses seek to enhance bilateral cooperation A Vietnam-Australia business forum was held in Sydney on June 27 to help Vietnamese enterprises know more about the Australian market and connect them with businesses in this Oceania country.

Business Vietnam tightens tax management over foreign suppliers Vietnamese tax authorities will rely on big data analysis to improve management over foreign vendors on e-commerce platforms.