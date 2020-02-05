Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on February 5
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,196 VND/USD on February 5, down 10 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at Techcombank (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,196 VND/USD on February 5, down 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,892 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,500 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks dropped strongly compared to February 4.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from the same time on February 4.
BIDV also cut both rates by 30 VND, with the buying rate listed at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.
Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, down 35 VND from February 4./.