Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,886 VND/USD on August 22, down 11 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,162 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,772 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates also stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,610 VND/USD (buying) and 23,980 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from August 21.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,665 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,965 VND/USD.