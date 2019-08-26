Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,114 VND per USD on August 26, down 13 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 23).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,807 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,420 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from August 23.Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 6 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,139 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,259 VND/USD.On the contrary, Techcombank added 9 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,138 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,278 VND/USD.During the week from August 19 to 23, the daily reference exchange rate for USD/VND was up on Monday but turned around to drop for the next three days before going up again on the last day of the week. It ended the week 5 VND higher than the rate on Monday.The rates at commercial banks ended the week mostly lower than on the week’s first day.-VNA