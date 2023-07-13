Business Software exports play key role in digital economy Software exporters took the spotlight in the Vietnamese digital economic picture in the first six months of this year, posting high export revenue.

Business AMRO revises up Vietnam's growth forecast for 2024 Vietnam's growth forecast for 2024 has been raised to 7.6% from last April's projection of 7.1%, reflecting signs of an emerging turnaround.

Business Webinar assists Vietnamese companies in partnerships with Indian firms The Trade Office of Vietnam in India held a webinar on July 12 to give Vietnamese businesses guidance in how to look for information about and deal with trade disputes with Indian partners.