Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on February 13
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,206 VND/USD on February 13, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,902 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,509 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks reduced.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, down 10 VND from the same time on February 12.
BIDV cut 20 VND from both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
Techcombank reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,143 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,303 VND/USD./.
