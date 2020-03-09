Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on March 9
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,195 VND per USD on March 9, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 6).
Transactions at BIDV (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,890 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,499 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks all dropped.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the same time on March 6.
BIDV also cut 15 VND from both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,125 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank reduced both rates by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,107 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,267 VND/USD.
During the week from March 2 to 6, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend, dropping by a total 24 VND.
The rates listed by commercial banks also decreased throughout the week./.