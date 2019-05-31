A customer is conducting transaction at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,065 VND per USD on May 31, down 2 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,757 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,373 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw fluctuations.At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,360 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,480 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the same time on May 30.BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND to 23,345 VND/USD (buying) and 23,465 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, Techcombank added 15 VND to both rates, listing at 23,340 VND/USD (buying) and 23,480 VND/USD (selling).This week (from May 27 to 31), the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on two days and down on three days, but overall the rate ended the week down 1 VND from the week’s first day.-VNA