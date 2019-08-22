Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate at 23,116 VND per USD in the morning of August 22, down 4 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,809 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,422 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank offered the buying rate at 23,145 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.The rates at BIDV were listed at 23,140 VND/USD (buying) and 23,260 VND/USD (selling), down 1 VND from August 21.Techcombank kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,131 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,271 VND/USD (selling).-VNA