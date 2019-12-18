Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on December 18
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND/USD on December 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.
Transaction at Techcombank (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND/USD on December 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,852 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,463 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from December 17.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,115 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,235 VND/USD.
Techcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,093 VND/USD (buying) and 23,233 VND/USD (selling)./.