Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on January 20
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,148 VND per USD on January 20, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,842 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,454 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 19.
BIDV added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank raised both rates by 2 VND to 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,168 VND/USD (selling)./.