Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,240 VND per USD on June 8, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 5).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,937 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,543 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,130 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,340 VND/USD, unchanged from June 5.
At BIDV, both rates were reduced by 5 VND to 23,160 VND/USD (buying), and 23,340 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank adjusted both rates down 4 VND to 23,140 VND/USD (buying), and 23,340 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from June 1 to 5, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend for most of the week before turning around to go up on Friday and ended the week down 11 VND from Monday.
The rates at commercial banks also ended the week much lower than at the week’s beginning./.