Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on June 7
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,057 VND/USD on June 7, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,748 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,365 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks also dropped.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,015 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,325 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the rates at the end of June 6.
BIDV also reduced both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,045 VND/USD and the buying rate at 23,325 VND/USD./.