Business Appropriate policies needed for blue sea economic development Appropriate policies and regulations will help fully exploit untapped potential in developing blue sea economy, which plays an important role in socio – economic development of Vietnam, according to insiders.

Business EVN to boost clean energy development The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) will invest more in clean energy in the years ahead to meet the rising demand for power in national development.

Business Vietnam boosting agricultural production in accordance with int’l standards: Minister Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has said that his ministry will review and adjust policies to encourage and support businesses to invest in agriculture, and develop production in accordance with international standards and practices to better serve the export of agricultural products.

Business US waives tariffs on solar panels from Vietnam US President Joe Biden on June 6 declared a 24-month tariff exemption for solar panels manufactured in four Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, in an effort to promote clean energy production in the country.