Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 10
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,195 VND per USD on March 10, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,885 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,494 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks all dropped.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,250 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from March 9.
BIDV cut 10 VND from both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,250 VND/USD.
Techcombank also reduced both rates by 21 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,086 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,246 VND/USD./.