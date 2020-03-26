Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 26
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on March 26, down 5 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at BIDV (Source: BIDV)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,942 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,547 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks went up.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,485 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,675 VND/USD, both up 25 VND from March 25.
BIDV also raised both rates by 25 VND, to 23,515 VND/USD (buying) and 23,675 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 30 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,530 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,690 VND/USD./.