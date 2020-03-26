Business Doosan Vina finishes 27 modules for Samsung Engineering Company Doosan Heavy Industry Vietnam (Doosan Vina) recently exported the last 15 modules weighing a total of 2,508 tonnes to a refinery of Samsung Engineering Company in the United Arab Emirates, said a Doosan Vina representative on March 25.

Business 13 mln USD raised through G-bond auctions The State Treasury raised 301 billion VND (13 million USD) worth of Government bonds at an auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on March 25.

Business MoIT to organise national brand programme fourth quarter The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will organise a ceremony to recognise national brands in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Business Newly registered FDI rises by nearly 45 percent in Q1 Vietnam granted investment licenses to 758 new projects worth 5.5 billion USD in the first quarter of 2020, up nearly 45 percent from the same period last year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.