Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 4
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 4, down 5 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 4, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,900 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,508 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw strong reductions.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the same time on March 3.
BIDV also cut 20 VND from both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD.
Similarly, Techcombank reduced both rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,130 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD./.