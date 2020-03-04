Business Vietnamese banks see improved solvency Banks in Vietnam posted solid profit growth and asset quality improvements in 2019, benefitting from the country's robust macro-economic environment, Moody's Investors Service said.

Business PM instructs giving maximum assistance to production, business amid COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Government to provide the maximum possible assistance to production and business activities in the context of complicated impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Business Equitisation vital for stock market growth The successful equitisation and capital divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) would create benefits that boosted the stock market and business performance, experts have said.