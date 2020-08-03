Business Hanoi urged to improve infrastructure system, administrative reforms Hanoi should focus on improving its infrastructure system while hastening administrative reforms to attract investors eyeing Vietnam amid the global production shift, experts have said.

Business Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Business Retailers increase stocks to ensure supply in all circumstances Retailers have prepared goods to ensure adequate supply in all circumstances and have continued measures to safeguard the health of customers and staff amid new cases of COVID-19 that have occurred via community transmission.

Business War veterans join hands for local economic development Coming home after the wars with incurable wounds, many war veterans in central province Quang Binh have found their own ways to overcome the difficulties and make fortune.