Reference exchange rate down 6 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate at 23,207 VND per USD on August 3 (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,207 VND per USD on August 3, down 6 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 31).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,903 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,511 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 31.
BIDV cut 15 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,065 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,285 VND/USD.
Techcombank kept both rates unchanged, at 23,070 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from July 27 to 31, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend for the first two days before turning over to rise on Wednesday, then down again on the next day and up on the last day of the week, ending the week 3 VND lower than on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated during the week but also ended the week unchanged from those listed on Monday./.