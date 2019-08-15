Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate at 23,115 VND per USD in the morning of August 15, down 6 VND from the same time on the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,808 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,422 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank offered the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, unchanged from August 14.Similarly, the rates at BIDV were listed at 23,150 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the previous day.Techcombank also kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,130 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD (selling).-VNA