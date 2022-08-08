Reference exchange rate down 7 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,175 VND/USD on August 8, down 7 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 5).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,870 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,479 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks also dropped.
At 8:27 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,530 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from August 5.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,225 VND/USD (buying) and 23,530 VND/USD (selling).
In the week from August 1-5, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days and up on the last three days, ending the week up 21 VND./.