Business Ministry told to take initiative in solving development conundrums Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the important role of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and asked it to take the initiative in solving development conundrums while addressing a conference in Hanoi on January 9.

Business Wood processing industry targets 20 billion USD in export by 2025 With the current good growth, the wood processing industry will achieve its export goal of 20 billion USD by 2025, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong at a working session with the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VIFORES) in Hanoi on January 9.

Business Vietnam’s top 500 largest enterprises in 2019 announced The Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet newspaper announced the top 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) in 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 9.

Business Complying with origin rules critical for garment exports To take advantage of free trade agreements and expand exports, meeting rules of origin is crucial for the garment and textile sector, industry insiders have said.