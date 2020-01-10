Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on January 10
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND/USD on January 10, down 7 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND/USD on January 10, down 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,861 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,471 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on January 9.
At BIDV, both rates have been kept unchanged for many days, with the buying rate listed at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Techcombank also maintained both rates at the same level as on January 9, with the buying rate listed at 23,094 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,234 VND/USD.
During the week from January 6 to 10, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and down on Wednesday and Friday. Overall, the rate ended the week lower than at the week’s beginning by 1 VND.
The rates at commercial banks remained stable for most of the week./.