Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on December 16, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 13).

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,849 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,460 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:05 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, both unchanged from December 13.

 BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Techcombank added 2 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at   23,092 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,232 VND/USD.

During the week from December 9-13, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week down 3 VND from the rate on Monday.

The rates listed at most commercial banks also dropped compared to the first day of the week./.
VNA