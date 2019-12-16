Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on December 16, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 13).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,849 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,460 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:05 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, both unchanged from December 13.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 2 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,092 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,232 VND/USD.
During the week from December 9-13, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week down 3 VND from the rate on Monday.
The rates listed at most commercial banks also dropped compared to the first day of the week./.