Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on December 30, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 27).
Transactions at Techcombank (Source: Techcombank)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,862 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,471 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, which have remained unchanged through previous week.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Techcombank added 1 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,094 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,234 VND/USD.
During the week from December 23-27, the reference exchange rate followed the downward trend for most of the week before surging on Friday to end the week up 10 VND from the rate on Monday.
The rates listed at most commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week./.