Reference exchange rate down on December 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 25, down 1 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 25, down 1 VND from the previous day (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 25, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,468 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank lowered both rates by 3 VND, with the buying rate listed at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD./.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,468 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank lowered both rates by 3 VND, with the buying rate listed at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD./.