Reference exchange rate down on January 2
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,150 VND/USD on January 2, down 5 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,150 VND/USD on January 2, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,844 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,455 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged in the past days.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged like in the past days, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 4 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,094 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,234 VND/USD./.