The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,054 VND per USD on July 1 (Photo: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was revised down strongly at the beginning of the first week of July, being set at 23,054 VND per USD on July 1, down 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 28).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,745 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,362 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks also saw big decreases.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,370 VND/USD, both down 25 VND from the same time on June 28.The rates at BIDV went down 30 VND to 23,245 VND/USD (buying) and 23,365 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank cut both rates by 35 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,210 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,350 VND/USD.During the week from June 24-28, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days then turned around to rise towards the end of the week. The rate ended the week 13 VND higher than the week’s beginning.The rates listed at commercial banks on the week’s last day were also much higher than on Monday (June 24).-VNA