Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,062 VND/USD on the morning of July 16, down by 1 VND from July 15.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,753 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,370 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:15, Vietcombank and BIDV posted the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time the day earlier.Techcombank set 23,120 VND/USD (buying), and 23,260 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the day ago.-VNA