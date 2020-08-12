Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on August 12 hinh anh 1Transactions at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)

 Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND per USD on August 12, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,905 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,513 VND/USD.

 The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 11.

 BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).

Meanwhile, Techcombank cut 4 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,066 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,266 VND/USD./.
VNA